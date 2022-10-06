One killed in Wednesday night shooting in Enterprise Walmart

ENTERPRISE — One person is dead following a verbal altercation between two people that led to a shooting inside the Walmart Store here Wednesday night, Enterprise Police confirmed late Wednesday.

No names were being released Wednesday, said Enterprise Police Department Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund said in a 10 p.m. news release.

"A preliminary investigation revealed that a verbal altercation started in the parking lot between two individuals and continued inside the store," he said. "No other injuries were reported at the scene. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time."

Haglund said that at about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to a shooting at Walmart on Boll Weevil Circle. "Responding officers secured the scene and took the shooter into custody."

Haglund said the verbal altercation escalated when both individuals brandished weapons and multiple shots were fired.

Haglund said an update will be provided Thursday.