Ozark man charged with child sex crimes

OZARK — An Ozark man is in Dale County Jail after being charged with sex crimes against children.

Jeremy Morris, 34, was arrested after the Dale County Sheriff's Department received a call for assistance from the Tallahassee, Fla., police Friday in reference to an online undercover operation involving electronic solicitation of children. Dale County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said Saturday that TPD informed them that they were communicating with an individual in Ozark who was soliciting sexual contact from children from an undercover officer.

"Based on this information we executed a search warrant on the suspect's residence in Ozark," Bynum said. "As a result of that search warrant and interviewing other individuals, additional evidence was uncovered that led us to charge Jeremy Morris with first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12 and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

"We do anticipate additional charges once forensic analysis are completed on the suspect’s electronic devices," Bynum said. "We were assisted by the Tallahassee Police Department, Ozark Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Dale County District Attorney’s Office."