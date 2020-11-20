 Skip to main content
Ozark man charged with murder and attempted murder
Ozark man charged with murder and attempted murder

An Ozark man has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a vehicle overturned off a roadway Thursday night.

Michael Smith surrendered to Dale County Sheriff’s Office investigators early Friday morning, a news release from the office said. He was being held in the Dale County Jail pending his first appearance hearing.

On Thursday at approximately 11:30 p.m. the Ozark-Dale County E911 Center received a call of a possible road rage incident in progress on Lakeview Road in Ozark.

The vehicles traveled down several roads before turning south on U.S. 231 in Newton.

“As the vehicles traveled southbound, the suspect vehicle forced the victim’s vehicle off the roadway causing it to overturn multiple times,” according to the news release. “A female occupant in the vehicle was ejected and pronounced deceased on the scene.”

The release said the investigation is ongoing “but based on preliminary information we believe this is domestic-related.”

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The sheriff’s office is being assisted by Ozark Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division as well as the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division and the Newton and Pinckard police departments.

