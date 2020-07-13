Police arrest Slocomb man for urinating in public at local motel

Police arrested a Slocomb man Sunday after an officer witnessed the man urinating on a motel’s sidewalks in the 2800 block of Ross Clark Circle.

Dexter Brian Davis, 39, is charged with public intoxication and public lewdness — both are misdemeanor charges.

“An officer responding in the area to an unrelated call witnessed Mr. Davis urinating on the motel sidewalks,” Dothan police Lt. Scott Owens said. “As the officer made contact with Mr. Davis, it was determined he was under the influence.”

Davis was released from the Dothan City Jail on a signature bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments