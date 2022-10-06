Police chief: Enterprise Walmart shooting death called ‘self defense’

ENTERPRISE - A shooting that occurred inside the Walmart store here Wednesday night is being called self-defense by law enforcement who responded to the scene.

“Let me be clear, in this situation there are no winners. It’s just a horrible situation all the way around.” Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said at a press conference held Thursday morning at Enterprise City Hall.

Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton is dead following the shooting that occurred near the pharmacy department in the store on Boll Weevil Circle a short time after 7 p.m. Wednesday, Moore said.

Police investigation has revealed that a verbal altercation started in the parking lot between two individuals and continued inside the store. The verbal altercation escalated when Smith, who was armed with a knife, threatened the other individual who was armed with a firearm.

Moore referred to the person with the gun as “the defender” during the press conference, adding that police are not releasing his name at this point. He had recently had surgery and had his arm in a sling, Moore said. He is also smaller in stature than Smith, Moore said.

“EPD detectives have obtained witness testimony and received evidence to support this shooting may fall under Alabama Code 13A-3-23 self-defense law,” Moore said. “The Enterprise Police Department has been in continuous contact with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office during this investigation. EPD detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Moore said that there is no evidence that the two men knew each other prior to the situation that occurred outside the store as both men, in their respective vehicles, were turning into the Walmart parking lot. Moore described the two men's initial encounter as a “road rage situation.”

Once inside the store, Smith aggressively approached the defender who tried repeatedly to remove himself from “the aggressor,” Moore said. A knife was brandished by the aggressor and the defender fired multiple rounds.

Life saving measures were immediately begun by both the “defender” and others at the scene, Moore said. “It appears through witness statements, evidence at the scene and statements from the defender that this is clearly a self-defense situation."

Enterprise Mayor William Cooper was at the Walmart tire department when the incident occurred and spoke at Thursday’s press conference. “I heard three shots fired and everyone started to run for cover or outside of the store,” he said. “The management made sure that the store was cleared.”

Moore echoed Cooper's praise for the Walmart management and personnel for the professional way they handled the situation. “I would be remiss if I didn’t say how great that staff is there,” he said.

Cooper said he applauded the Enterprise police having witnessed first-hand their professionalism during a situation that could have had a far worse ending.

Moore had high praise for the 911 dispatcher who had police officers notified within a minute and a patrol officer arrived on the scene two minutes later.

Moore also thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers and the State Bureau of Investigation for their assistance during this investigation.