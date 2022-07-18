Police: Investigation finds no shooting or 'active shooter' at Wiregrass Commons Saturday

Dothan Police are setting the record straight with regard to a call to Wiregrass Common Mall Saturday afternoon after erroneous information spread on social media.

Police say officers were dispatched just before 3 p.m. after a caller reported that gunshots had been fired at a business in the shopping center.

Responding officers reported they arrived to find people fleeing the mall following an altercation between an employee and several people inside a business during which a person reportedly brandished a weapon.

Police stress that they found no evidence that a weapon was fired – no shell casings, no damage to property or the structure, and no one injured. The suspects had left before officers arrived.

Upon interviewing numerous people in multiple stores, police concluded that there was neither an “active shooter” inside the mall nor a firearm assault.

The incident was documented and all known witnesses involved were interviewed, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Dothan Police Department.