Police searching for capital murder suspect in death of Ozark man

Dothan Police continued to search Tuesday for a capital murder suspect in the shooting death of an Ozark man.

Law enforcement responded to Tanglewood Garden Apartments on West Inez Road on Monday night around 9:15 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, Dothan patrol officers and Dothan Fire Department medics began treatment on the victim, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Dantrell Kelly Lindor.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said evidence and witness statements indicate that Lindor was in a car with several other people in the apartment complex’s parking lot when the suspect shot him several times with a pistol. No was else was injured.

The suspect has been identified, but police have not revealed an identity, Owens told reporters at a press conference Tuesday morning.

“Criminal investigators have been working through the night running down various leads and we're making great progress,” Owens said.