Rucker solider's death still being investigated
Soldier found dead; authorities continue to investigate
CLAYHATCHEE - Law enforcement agencies continue to investigate the death of a Fort Rucker soldier whose body was found near here Sunday morning.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Houston County and Dale County sheriff’s offices, responded the scene near the boat ramp here.

The name of the soldier has not being released. However, officials said foul play is not suspected.

A Fort Rucker spokesperson said Monday there was no additional information to release

