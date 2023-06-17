CONECUH COUNTY – At the request of Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) launched a death investigation relating to a double homicide in Conecuh County Saturday, according to ALEA Public Information Officer Sgt. Jeremy Burkett.

Special agents are seeking the public’s assistance and are asking for any information relating to the incident, Burkett said. Individuals connected to the incident are believed to be traveling in a white 2009 GMC Yukon with possible damage to the drivers' side rear windows.

Burkett said individuals in the vehicle are believed to be armed and extremely dangerous, if seen do not approach or attempt to contact but immediately notify the Conecuh County Sheriff’s Office at (251) 578-1260 or the ALEA SBI Crime Hotline at 1-800-392-8011.