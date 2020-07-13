GENEVA — A second continuance has been filed in the preliminary hearing for a Geneva County woman charged with murder in the shooting death of Danah Hudson Johnson, 40, of the Bellwood community.
Andrea Charlene Wambles, also of the Bellwood community, was arrested June 30 after Geneva County sheriff’s deputies found Johnson shot multiple times in the upper torso. Johnson died at the scene.
According to court documents, Geneva County District Judge Stephen Smith originally set Wambles’ preliminary hearing for July 15. However, defense attorney Jason Eubanks filed a motion asking the court to continue his client’s preliminary hearing because he would be out of town July 15.
Smith granted the continuance and rescheduled the preliminary hearing for July 29. On Friday, prosecutor Amanda Smith filed a motion requesting a continuance for the July 29 date, stating that a complaining witness would be unable to attend due to mandatory training.
No order has been issued at this time by Smith granting the continuance.
Wambles remains at the Geneva County Jail on a $200,000 bond.
Investigators believe the shooting occurred over an ongoing feud between Wambles and Johnson related to a male acquaintance of both women.
During the investigation, officers found Wambles’ vehicle hidden in the woods near the scene. A pistol investigators believe to be the one used in the shooting also was found.
