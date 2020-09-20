Second man charged in Lena Street shooting death

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Dothan woman on South Lena Street.

Dontavian McCree, 24, of Dothan, was located at a residence in Ashford by Dothan Police investigators and members of the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

McCree was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held without bond.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 23, faces the same charges in the shooting death of Christina Moore that occurred on South Lena Street on Sept. 6.

According to police, the attempted murder charge is related to other individuals being inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

Police responded to a firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 6 at 709 S. Lena St. When officers arrived on scene Moore was found dead.

According to police, tips from the community led to the arrests.

