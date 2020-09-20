 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second man charged in Lena Street shooting death
0 comments
breaking featured

Second man charged in Lena Street shooting death

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Second man charged in Lena Street shooting death

Dontavian McCree

A second suspect has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a Dothan woman on South Lena Street.

Dontavian McCree, 24, of Dothan, was located at a residence in Ashford by Dothan Police investigators and members of the US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

McCree was taken into custody without incident. He is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and shooting into an occupied dwelling. He is being held without bond.

Phillip Barkley Jr., 23, faces the same charges in the shooting death of Christina Moore that occurred on South Lena Street on Sept. 6.

According to police, the attempted murder charge is related to other individuals being inside the residence when the shooting occurred.

Police responded to a firearm assault call with critical injuries at 5:02 a.m. Sept. 6 at 709 S. Lena St. When officers arrived on scene Moore was found dead.

According to police, tips from the community led to the arrests.

+1 
Philip Barkley Jr. (copy)

Philip Barkley Jr.

 Dothan Police Department
0 comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Officer discusses duties

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert