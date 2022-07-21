 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sleeping dad charged after toddler found crawling along roadway

Raymond Oliver Smith

A toddler found crawling along the edge of Webb Road led to the arrest of the child’s father on multiple charges Wednesday.

Raymond Oliver Smith, 19, is charged with one count of Reckless Endangerment, one count of Chemical Endangerment, and three counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance.

A motorist who discovered the toddler in the 2100 block of Webb Road called 911 and held the child until officers arrived. Police determined the child belonged in a nearby residence with its front door standing open.

Smith, the child’s father, was discovered sleeping in a back bedroom, where officers also found various controlled narcotics not prescribed to Smith.

Smith is being held in lieu of $51,000 bond.

