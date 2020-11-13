Slocomb man dies when hit by vehicle Friday

SLOCOMB - A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian Friday afternoon has claimed the life of a Geneva County man, according to ALEA State Troopers.
James Lewis Bryan, 60, of Slocomb was killed when he stepped into the path of a 2007 Hyundai Elantra. The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. on Alabama 103, approximately five miles south of Slocomb.
No additional details were released as troopers continue to investigate.
