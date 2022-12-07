Suspect identified, sought in Dothan's Miles Lane murder

Smith is wanted in the shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Jeffrey Gray of Dothan, who died of gunshot wounds to the upper torso in the roadway of Miles Lane off Pine Street.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Smith is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.