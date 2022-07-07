Suspect in early morning fatal shooting captured

After a nine-hour manhunt through rural wooded areas in near 100-degree heat, law enforcement officers captured a 35-year-old man wanted in the early-morning shooting death of a Midland City woman outside of Webb.

Benjamin Adam Nowell was captured about 3:30 p.m., almost 12 hours after Houston County sheriff’s deputies responding to a firearm assault call found Brittany Nicole Phillips, 29, of Midland City, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, along with other injuries, according to Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd, at a home on Knowles Road near Wallace Buie Road outside Webb. Phillips was taken to Southeast Health, where she later died.

Law enforcement personnel with canine units searched wooded areas near Webb and Kinsey, and were assisted by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter. Kinsey Police and other area law enforcement agencies also assisted in the search.

The arrest was made in the area of Henry County Road 11 and Henry County Road 22, according to police radio traffic during the search.

No other details about the incident or the arrest of the suspect were available from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.