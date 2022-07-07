 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Suspect sought in early morning shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Benjamin Adam Nowell

Benjamin Adam Nowell

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected in an early morning shooting death on Knowles Road between Webb and Kinsey in Houston County.

Benjamin Adam Nowell, 35, is suspected in the slaying, and should be considered armed and dangerous, said HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty. Nowell is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Deputies responded to a report of a firearm assault on Knowles Road near Wallace Buie Road outside Webb and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Southeast Health, where she later died.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert