Suspect sought in early morning shooting

Houston County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man suspected in an early morning shooting death on Knowles Road between Webb and Kinsey in Houston County.

Benjamin Adam Nowell, 35, is suspected in the slaying, and should be considered armed and dangerous, said HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty. Nowell is a white male, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and 180 pounds.

Deputies responded to a report of a firearm assault on Knowles Road near Wallace Buie Road outside Webb and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to Southeast Health, where she later died.