Three Dothan residents arrested in connection with 2007 cold case murder

Dothan police have made multiple arrests in the 2007 murder of Perry Griffin.

According to Capt. Will Glover, three Dothan residents have been arrested in connection to Griffin’s murder. Griffin, 37, was shot to death outside his employer, Panhandle Converter Recycling, on Jun 26, 2007.

Originally, police believed two people shot Griffin to death during a robbery at Panhandle Converter Recycling. Police have been working the case since it happened with no solid leads to identify possible suspects.

On the day Griffin was killed, police said Griffin arrived at the company’s North Beverly Road property around 3 a.m. to make a trip to Mississippi for scrap metal purchases. One of two gunmen shot Griffin to death after he exited the company truck to close a gate on the property. Police analyzed footage from video surveillance on the property and found both gunmen wore what appeared to be Halloween-style masks during the robbery.

The names of the suspects are not being released at this time. However, one suspect was a former employee at the Panhandle Converter Recycling, and one suspect is currently in prison serving time on an unrelated charge.

The suspects are expected to be charged with murder and robbery.

Additional information will be released Tuesday morning during a press conference held by Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish.