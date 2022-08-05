 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three more juveniles charged in fatal Enterprise shooting

  • Updated
ENTERPRISE – Three more juveniles are charged in connection to an Aug. 2 fatal shooting of a 16-year-old male at a residence in an upscale Enterprise neighborhood.

The juveniles, arrested at about noon Friday, are charged with obstructing governmental operations. A 14-year-old female was arrested Tuesday and charged with manslaughter.

Police responded at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a person with a gunshot wound at a residence in the 600 block of Tartan Way, where they found an unresponsive 16-year-old male. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

None of the suspects or the victim will be identified because they are juveniles.

