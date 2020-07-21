Tips, interviews aid in breakthrough of 2007 cold case murder

During the press conference Grier said she had forgiven all involved in her late husband’s murder. However, a piece of her wanted to know who was responsible, for their childrens' sake.

“My children had the right to know was responsible,” Grier said. “Not because they needed to know; they have the right to know. I want to thank the Dothan Police Department, and all law enforcement who were involved in this case. I don’t know what will come in the few months, and I don’t know what we will face, but, I want to thank the Wiregrass Angel House for all they do."

Originally, police believed two people shot Griffin to death during a robbery at Panhandle Converter Recycling. Two of the suspects arrested were former employees at Panhandle Converter Recycling, and the third suspect is a member of their extended family, Parrish said.

On the day he was killed, Griffin arrived at the company’s North Beverlye Road property around 3 a.m. to make a trip to Mississippi for scrap metal purchases. One of two gunmen shot Griffin to death after he got out of a company truck to close a gate on the property. Police analyzed footage from video surveillance on the property and found both gunmen wore what appeared to be Halloween-style masks during the robbery.