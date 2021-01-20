Two arrested after drug deal goes bad

ENTERPRISE – Police here arrested two people on a pair of charges after responding to a shooting call.

At 3:05 p.m. Wednesday, the Enterprise Police Department responded to the area of Pineview and Holly Hill Road on a call for shots fired.

Witnesses advised that shots were fired from a moving vehicle at another vehicle on the roadway. No injuries were reported to law enforcement.

During the investigation, two victims reported to EPD detectives they were robbed at gunpoint by a black male occupying the vehicle that shots were fired from. Detectives later determined the robbery was a false report to law enforcement to conceal a drug deal.

At 5:50 p.m., detectives arrested Tayler Page Davis, 18, of Chancellor, and Kenyetta Nicole Thompson, 24, of Enterprise, with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime (distribution) and false reporting to law enforcement.

Thompson and Davis were transported to the Coffee County Jail after they were arrested.

The Enterprise Police Department is searching for the shooter. Anyone with information regarding this crime should call (334) 347-2222 or leave an anonymous tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

