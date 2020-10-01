 Skip to main content
Two charged with trafficking in marijuana
Two people have been arrested at a local motel and charged with trafficking in marijuana.

Dametrius Roshaad Roberts, 34, and Chere Renee Anderson, 29, were arrested Tuesday at a motel on Montgomery Highway.

The arrests are the result of an investigation by the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division.

Roughly six pounds of marijuana with a street value of $16,000 and about $18,000 in currency were recovered when the agencies executed two search warrants.

Bond is set at $1.5 million for each suspect.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza said the investigation is ongoing and may lead to more charges.

