Two Dothan men charged in assault

Two Dothan men are behind bars charged with assaulting a man in the 200 block of Headland Avenue Monday.

Alexander Jamal Heard, 26, and Dominic Anthony Millette, 36, were arrested and each charged with second-degree assault.

The victim told police he was having a conversation with someone when Heard and Millette approached him from behind and he was struck on the head with an unknown object. Millette and Heard then kicked him multiple times after he fell to the ground, the victim said. He was taken to a hospital where he was treated for a head laceration and released.

Millette and Heard each had bond set at $15,000.

