Two from Ozark charged in sexual abuse case

OZARK – Two people from Ozark have been arrested and charged in a sexual abuse case involving a child under the age of 12.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said John Bright, 49, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and electronic solicitation of a child.

Tiffany Hughes, 32, has been charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

On Sept. 17 the sheriff’s office received allegations of sexual abuse from a source in Ozark.

Investigators acted on the information and executed multiple search warrants both physically and electronically.

Forensic interviews have been conducted and the charges are based on evidence obtained. Both subjects were arrested on Tuesday and made bond on Wednesday after their first appearance hearing.

Bright and Hughes are described as an unmarried couple. The sheriff’s office said it plans to bring additional charges as more evidence is collected in the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff’s investigators are being assisted by the State Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Dale County District Attorney’s Office.

