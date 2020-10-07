Two Marianna men charged with murder

MARIANNA - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two Marianna men on open counts of murder in the death of a Fountain woman found dead in the passenger seat of a truck parked at Fairfield Inn late last Thursday night.

Bryn Martin Spivey, 30, is charged in the case with an open count of murder and with being principle to armed robbery.

Daquan Walker, 25, is charged with an open count of murder and with armed robber in the case. Officials say he turned himself in to authorities on Saturday.

According to a JCSO press release, deputies were called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. last Thursday to find the woman slumped over in a Dodge pickup. She was identified as Dannyelle Mari White, 33.

“The investigation, including interviews, checking local businesses security cameras, and other investigative tools revealed a plan to rob White during a pre-arranged drug deal,” the release stated. “Bryn Martin Spivey drove White to the back parking lot and during the robbery, White was shot and killed,” authorities alleged in the release. “Spivey was apprehended in a room inside the hotel and charged with the principle to armed robbery and an open count of murder. This incident is still being investigated with further charges pending.”

In the release, Jackson County Sheriff Louis S Roberts III listed the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the 14th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office, the Medical Examiner’s Office, local businesses and citizens as having provided assistance and support in the investigation.

