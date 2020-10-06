Two teens charged in Sunny Hills shooting

SUNNY HILLS, Florida – Two 16-year-olds are in custody following an Oct. 1 shooting in the Sunny Hills Community, according to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The Washington County Communications Center received a call late in the afternoon on Thursday, Oct. 1, immediately dispatching deputies to a man that had just been shot. Once on the scene, deputies found the victim, 18-year-old Tyler Austin Bell of Panama City, Florida, covered in blood and holding the back of his head.

After an interview with Bell it was determined the men were to meet in a secluded area in the Sunny Hills community to buy and sell drugs. As Bell exited the vehicle, he was shot by 16-year-old Wesley Charles Ehrie of Chipley, Florida. Bell was able to flee the scene and retreat to a nearby residence where 911 was contacted.

Investigators learned that Andrew Dylan Terry, 16, also of Chipley was an accomplice in the scheme to lure Bell to the location of the transaction.

Ehrie was taken into custody and charged with burglary and attempted murder.

Terry was also taken into custody and charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit attempted murder.

Both have been booked into the Washington County Jail. More charges are pending further investigation.

