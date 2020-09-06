UPDATE: Dothan police investigating homicide on South Lena Street

The Dothan Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened at 709 S. Lena St. Sunday morning.

Police responded at 5:02 a.m. to a firearm assault with critical injuries. Dothan police Capt. Will Glover said the victim is a black female who lived at the house.

A text from dispatchers indicated a female subject had numerous wounds and was not breathing. The name of the victim has not been released.

Glover said Sunday afternoon that investigators had finished processing the scene and are looking for information from anyone who knows anything about the shooting.

Get Breaking News Alerts Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.