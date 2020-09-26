UPDATE: One killed, three injured in Enterprise shooting

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ENTERPRISE – One person was killed and three others were injured in a shooting at Garden Oaks Apartments early Saturday.

Murray Louis Horton, 22, of Andalusia, was transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital but died from his wounds. The other three victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Enterprise Police Department responded at 1:30 a.m. to the apartment complex at 507 Glover Ave. and found four victims with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

Witnesses advised numerous shots were fired at the victims, who were attending a party in the parking lot.

The Enterprise Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting the investigation and asks anyone with information to call (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.

