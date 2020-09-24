UPDATE: Two from Ozark charged in sexual abuse case

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

OZARK – Two people from Ozark charged in a sexual abuse case were rearrested Wednesday evening and now face additional charges of possessing child pornography.

According to the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, John Bright, 49, has been charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and electronic solicitation of a child.

Tiffany Hughes, 32, has been charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of a child less than 12.

On Sept. 17 the sheriff’s office received allegations of sexual abuse from a source in Ozark.

Investigators acted on the information and executed multiple search warrants both physically and electronically.

Forensic interviews have been conducted and the charges are based on evidence obtained. Both subjects were arrested on Tuesday and made bond on Wednesday after their first appearance hearing.

However, a Wednesday night statement from the Dale County Sheriff's Office stated that law enforcement went to a home in Ozark and re-arrested Hughes and Bright. Both are being charged with 10 counts each of possession of child pornography. They were both expected to have another first appearance Thursday morning.