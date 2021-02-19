UPDATED: Kenneth Glasgow's murder charge dropped

A murder charge against Kenneth Glasgow, a local community activist, has been dropped after a Houston County grand jury found evidence against him was insufficient for an indictment, WTVY reported Friday.

Glasgow, 55, was charged with capital murder in connection to the March 25, 2018, shooting death of 23-year-old Breunia Jennings on Allen Road in Dothan.

Glasgow was driving a vehicle occupied by Jamie Townes, 29, who believed someone had stolen his car.

“Patrol units were responding to a suspicious vehicle call near Stringer Street AME Church,” then-Police Chief Steve Parrish said during a press conference the day after the incident. “When the units approached the area, they noticed a situation that appeared to be an automobile accident. However, when officers approached the area they knew the scene was a homicide.”

Police say Townes spotted his car being driven by Jennings, and then approached the car, shooting Jennings.

Both men were charged with capital murder; Glasgow’s charges stem from an Alabama law that holds those believed to have aided or abetted a criminal act liable for the underlying act.