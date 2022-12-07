Updated: Suspect in Dothan's Miles Lane murder in custody

A suspect sought in a Nov. 9 murder of a man found lying in the middle of a northeast Dothan street turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

Kevone Devontay Smith, 21, of Dothan, is charged with one count of capital murder and two counts of intimidating a witness. He is being held without bond.

Smith is a suspect in the shooting death of 35-year-old Samuel Jeffrey Gray of Dothan, who died of gunshot wounds to the upper torso in the roadway of Miles Lane off Pine Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000. If you would like to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 334-793-7000. The Dothan Police Department will stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to help in an anonymous capacity.