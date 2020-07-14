Warrant issued for Dothan man wanted on attempted murder charge

Dothan police have obtained a warrant for a man wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection to an October stabbing in the 2600 block of Kristie Road that one victim to the hospital with critical injuries.
Elmer Gomez-Lopez, of Dothan, is wanted in connection with the crime. Gomez-Lopez was last seen on Kristie Road after the assault. However, police believe he may be in the Savannah, Georgia, area.
“Officers responded to an edged-weapon call at 6:28 p.m. and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the chest area,” said Dothan police Capt. Will Glover. “Once investigators arrived on scene, it was determined the incident actually occurred in the 2600 block of Kristie Road in front of several people, including the victim’s brother. The victim’s brother placed the victim in his truck and transported him back to the victim’s residence located in the 2300 block of Kristie Road.”
“It was determined while conducting interviews with the witnesses, the suspect and the victim are acquaintances and co-workers,” Glover said. “At this time, the suspect has not been located.”
The critically injured victim was transported to a local hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gomez-Lopez can call the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000.
