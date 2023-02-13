NEW BROCKTON - Representatives from Enterprise, New Brockton, Elba, Kinston, and Zion Chapel high schools each accepted a proclamation for their respective schools from Coffee County Commission Chairman Dean Smith Monday recognizing February as Career Technical Education month in the county.

“You chose the career tech path and you have chosen the right path,” Smith told the students.

“This is a very meaningful time in your life,” Smith said to the meeting room filled with students from each of the high schools located in Coffee County and their instructors. “It does my heart good to see people working at young age.

“If you have a good work ethic and apply yourself, you will be a success,” Smith said, calling career tech education “a fundamental element of the economic development of the county,” because it “ensures that employers have a qualified workforce.

“Profound technical changes in our society are rapidly reflective of the structure and nature of our work thereby placing new and additional responsibilities on our educational system,” Smith said about CTE, which he called the “school to career connection.”

The next Coffee County Commission meeting is Feb. 27 at 9 a.m. at the government building in New Brockton. The meeting is open to the public.