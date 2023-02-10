OZARK — Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship signed a proclamation Feb. 3 declaring February as Career and Technical Education Month in the city.

“In Ozark City Schools, we believe that ‘every scholar needs a skill’,” said OCS Career Tech Director Casey Moore as she was joined by OCS CTE students, instructors, and school officials at Ozark City Hall to witness the proclamation.

“Whether the student intends to pursue a short-term certificate, two-year degree, four-year degree, or advanced degree, we believe that career and technical education can provide students with the skills they need for future success,” Moore said.

“The proclamation is intended to highlight the career and technical education programs available to the students of Ozark,” said Blankenship. “Career and Technical Education Month is celebrated nationwide through activities that raise awareness of the positive impact that local CTE programs have on their surrounding communities.”

Moore said that OCS Career and Technical Education programs serve close to 80% of the students at Carroll High School.

“In every program, students have the opportunity to earn industry recognized credentials including, AutoCad Certification, National Center for Construction Education and Research Building Construction Certification, NCCER Masonry Certification, Adobe Specialist and Microsoft Specialist Certification, Google Educator Certification, EKG Technician Certification and Nursing Assistant Certification,” Moore said.

“In addition to industry credentials, students can start their college coursework through partnerships with the local community colleges,” Moore said, adding that this year, OCS students will earn 536 credit hours through dual enrollment in either Wallace Community College and/or Enterprise State Community College.

The OCS Career Center also provides career coaching and counseling services to help students find career paths that are aligned to their interests and aptitude. Students have access to career interest surveys, campus and industry visits, job shadowing, and work-based learning opportunities to explore local careers. Students can even earn credit for hours spent working in local industries.

Currently, OCS has 10 CTE programs, Moore said, citing business, masonry, cosmetology, education, construction, drafting, JROTC, health science, athletic training, and TV production.

In the CTE labs, students have the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiences in a simulated workplace environment where students are responsible for clocking in and out, following safety protocols, and filling workplace positions.

“One of the most popular labs is Feather’s Salon, which actually books appointments with real customers,” Moore said. “The newest lab is a coffee shop opening later this month at the Career Center campus. Students in the Alabama Power Business Academy are partnering with Bean Bros Coffee to start a business that is run and operated entirely by students.

“In the fall, students will have the opportunity to take marketing and entrepreneurship courses, as well as additive manufacturing courses and dual credit engineering graphics courses,” Moore added.