OZARK-Three people were named to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging Board by the Dale County Commission at the meeting Tuesday after tabling the issue at two consecutive meetings.

Bruce Grantham, Sabra Parker Branch, and Ozark City Councilman Winton Jackson were appointed by majority vote to the SARCOA board after being nominated by Dale County Commissioner Chris Carroll, who said that he chose those people because they represented a cross-section of the county.

Dale County Commissioner Donald Grantham, who seconded the nomination of the slate, voted in favor of the trio.

Dale County Commission Commissioner Adam Enfinger cast the single vote against Grantham, Branch, and Jackson, saying that if Carroll’s nomination was defeated, he would instead re-nominate former Midland City Mayor JoAnn Grimsley for SARCOA board on which she had served from 2001 until 2021.

Dale County Commissioner Frankie Wilson was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

The written agenda for the Feb. 28 commission meeting named as SARCOA Board appointees as Midland City Mayor Cynthia Gary, Bruce Grantham, and Jereme Creamer. During the work session immediately preceding the voting meeting, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon told the commissioners that they had been advised by SARCOA that Gary, as mayor of Midland City, and Creamer, an employee of Midland City, could not serve concurrently on the SARCOA board. At that point, former Midland City Mayor Joanne Grimsley was named to replace Creamer as the third Dale County appointee to the SARCOA board.

“Mr. Chairman, may I interrupt?” Gary asked as McKinnon when he called for a motion on the revised SARCOA Board appointments at the Feb. 28 meeting. “I withdraw my name,” she said. “I will not be on a board with her,” referring to Grimsley. McKinnon then called for the agenda item to be tabled.

At the March 14 commission meeting, the appointment of three Dale County representatives to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging was tabled for a second time when McKinnon could not get the names he presented to the commission to move forward for a vote.

McKinnon’s request for a motion appointing Gary, Grantham, and Branch to the SARCOA board was met with silence for several seconds before the commission voted to approve Wilson’s alternate motion that the appointments be tabled until the next meeting.

At the March 14 commission meeting, Grimsley addressed the commission. “I have been an active member of the SARCOA Board of Directors since September 2000. I have carried out our mission and supported the elderly in so many ways I can’t count,” she said. Turning to Gary, who was among the meeting attendee, Grimsley asked, “Mayor Gary, I would like to know what the real deal is? Why won’t you serve along side of me?”

“I just do not want to be on the board with you,” Gary replied. “That is all. I was told by Mr. (Mark) Culver (SARCOA board chairman) that he wanted me on the board.”

“Could it be that I supported a county commissioner in the race against your husband and my candidate won?” Grimsley asked Gary. “Your personal reasons do not diminish or erase my 17 years on the SARCOA board of directors or the work I do, have done and am still doing in the community and in the Wiregrass area for the elderly.”

Questioning why her name had been removed from the nominees, Grimsley gave the commissioners a list of her public service that included serving as mayor of Midland City from 2016 until 2020, employment with the town for 27 years as assistant city clerk, serving as a Grade 11 Certified Water Operator for 24 years, and a certified County Clerk Magistrate.

In addition to serving as a SARCOA board member, Grimsley said she also served as a SARCOA executive board member, an OCAP board member, a member of the Senior RX Advisory Council for District 7, is a supporter of the Wiregrass Food Bank and a member of the Flowers Hospital Senior Circle.

At the March 14 meeting, Enfinger also questioned why Grimsley’s name had been removed from consideration. “Mr. Chairman, on Feb. 23, I sent you an email requesting that (Grimsley’s) name be added to the agenda to be put forward to a vote for her reappointment to the SARCOA board,” Enfinger said. “On Feb. 28 I was told that Ms. Joanne Grimsley’s name was being placed back up for a vote to the SARCOA board. At the commission meeting, the mayor of Midland City asked that her name be removed from consideration to the SARCOA board and that she would not serve with Ms. Grimsley. Today we’ve got the mayor’s name back on the agenda with two other names that are not Ms. Grimsley’s.

“I’m asking for clarification on why those two other names got put on there,” Enfinger said. “First of all, one of the people, I don’t even know who they are so I think to vote on them would be an injustice to the board.”

When McKinnon called for a motion to nominate Gary, Grantham, and Branch at the March 14 meeting, no commissioner verbally responded but Grantham shook his head no. Wilson then suggested tabling the appointments and the other commissioners agreed.

The Dale County Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at the government building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.