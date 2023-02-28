OZARK-A pay increase for the deputy coroners in Dale County was unanimously approved by the Dale County Commissioners at the meeting Tuesday. The increase, requested by Dale County Coroner John Cawley, is effective immediately.

In his letter of request to the commissioners, Cawley said the current rate of pay for deputy coroners, established in 2020, is $75 per call. “It is just not enough for the amount of time and conditions per call,” said Cawley in his letter of request to the commissioners. “The average time spent per call is around four hours or more and the current amount just does not cover that,” he said. “The amount of $125 per call was figured into the budget when it was established for this current fiscal year.”

In unrelated business, a routine appointment of three people to the SARCOA—Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging-- Board was tabled after the commissioners changed one of the three names listed on the agenda and another of the nominees, who was present at the commission meeting, told commissioners that she declined to serve on a board with the person the commission had just added to the list.

Named on the written commission meeting agenda as SARCOA Board appointees were Cynthia Gary, Bruce Grantham, and Jereme Creamer. During the work session immediately preceding the voting meeting, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon told the commissioners that they had been advised by SARCOA that Gary, as mayor of Midland City, and Creamer, an employee of Midland City, could not serve concurrently on the SARCOA board. At that point, former Midland City Mayor Joanne Grimsley was named to replace Creamer as the third Dale County appointee to the SARCOA board.

“Mr. Chairman, may I interrupt?” Gary asked as McKinnon when he called for a motion on the revised SARCOA Board appointments. “I withdraw my name,” she said. “I will not be on a board with her.”

McKinnon then called for the agenda item to be tabled.

“If I had been made aware of the change between Ms. Grimsley and Mr. Creamer, you could have removed my name earlier and put someone else in there,” Gary said. “I apologize for any amount of inconvenience that I have caused, but I am not sitting on a board with her.”

The Dale County Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the meeting room at the Dale County Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.