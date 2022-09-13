Dale County Commission hears animal shelter request

OZARK - A request for more funding for the city-operated Ozark Animal Shelter was brought to the Dale County Commissioners at the meeting Tuesday.

Ozark Police Chief Charles Ward asked the commission to consider raising the amount that the county gives the no-kill animal shelter located at 1315 Parker Dr. in Ozark from $50,000 a year to $75,000 a year.

The Ozark Animal Shelter, a division of the Ozark Police Department, is dedicated to actively rescuing cats, dogs, and other animals, providing quality care, and offering sanctuary until homes can be found. Total operating costs per year are about $250,000, Ward said. “That includes the salaries, the cars, animal food, and veterinary bills and insurance fees.

“That amount is not even counting the repairs to the air conditioning unit in the shelter,” he added. “Right now, we have a lot of work to do on the outside pens and even today, we have some sewerage problems out there at the shelter site.”

Currently the shelter has a soon-to-expire contract with Fort Rucker veterinary services to provide shelter for homeless animals found on the military installation, but the future of that contract is uncertain at this point, Ward told the commissioners.

The shelter can hold a maximum of 48 dogs and 25 cats, Ward said, adding that the shelter coordinates with other no-kill shelters and animal rights groups in other parts of the country to rehome the animals.

Ward said the staff accepts animals at the shelter and if the Dale County Sheriff's Office requests pick up of an an animal outside the city’s police jurisdiction, the shelter staff will do that. “I’ve told my people that if the sheriff department calls, there is not even a question of whether we will go out into the county and pick the animal up,” he said.

Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon told commissioners that it is the legal responsibility of the county to maintain animal shelter services open to municipalities within the county that have a population of less than 5,000. He said that the county administrator and he had been talking with Ward in order to determine a plan that is in the best interest of all involved.

The commission decided to have the county attorney draft a new contract between the shelter and the county and to vote on the request at the next commission meeting.