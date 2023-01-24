Dale County deputy coroners approved, sworn in to office

OZARK — Three deputies to Dale County Coroner John Cawley were unanimously approved by the Dale County Commission Tuesday and were sworn in to office by Dale County Probate Judge Sharon Michalic.

Chief Deputy Coroner Adam Bruhn and Deputy David Grubbs, who will be responsible for the Daleville section of the county, were separately sworn into office with Cawley holding the Bible and Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum serving as witness. Deputy Coroner Rickey Stokes, who will be responsible for the Dothan area hospitals, was unable to attend due to illness, Cawley said.

Cawley, who served as Dale County deputy coroner before being elected to the office in the general election and sworn in last week, also gave a coroner’s report of the coroner’s activities in 2022. The coroner’s office answered 191 calls last year, he said. His office approved 306 cremations, including two indigent cremations. The coroner’s office also ordered 26 autopsies.

Cawley said that among the deaths his office responded to, 25 were overdoses, eight were suicides, seven were in connection with vehicle accidents and four were COVID-19 related.

The next meeting of the Dale County Commission is Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.