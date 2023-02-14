OZARK - The Dale County Landfill has been mothballed since 2015, but Dale County commissioners Tuesday appointed a committee to study the feasibility of selling the landfill located off State Highway 123.

Appointed to the committee are Dale County Commissioner Chris Carroll, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, Dale County Administrator Cheryl Ganey, and Dale County Engineer Matt Murphy. Also on the committee are Mike Doran and Mo Armstrong, both considered landfill experts, said McKinnon.

In January last year, the Dale County Commission voted to begin discussions into possibly selling the landfill. This approval allowed the governing body to look into what needs to be completed before making the decision to sell.

“Remove a landfill from our inventory and hopefully a company can get it and make it profitable, and we would still have a landfill available here in this area for our citizens in our county,” McKinnon said at that time.

The commission decision to “mothball the landfill was made in 2015 after commissioners heard a report from a consultant who outlined options for the landfill which at the time was losing money. “Mothballing” is a status between operating and actually closing a landfill, which can be cost prohibitive,” the consultant told the commissioners at that time. A complete shutdown would have cost more money due to environmental measures associated with closing a landfill.

The only other landfill in Dale County is in Midland City and owned by a private company.