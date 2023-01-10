Dale County prepares for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

OZARK-The Dale County Commission presented the Rev. Boyd Fuller of St. Mark AME Zion Church in Ozark with a proclamation at the commission meeting Tuesday recognizing the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as “one of the most effective civil rights leaders in the country.”

King “demonstrated the quest for racial equality by way of leading non-violent demonstrations and sit-ins all over the country, and by preaching universal love and brotherhood for all humankind,” said Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon, reading from the proclamation. “The multiracial future will require us to explain the philosophies and ideals that Dr. King exemplified, and which became the engine that drove social change.”

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Ozark will be commemorated with a program at Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church located at 707 West Reynolds St. at 11 a.m. Monday. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper is the keynote speaker at the event and Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship will present a proclamation from the city declaring Jan. 16 as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the city, urging all citizens to “Remember, Celebrate and Act” in appreciation and gratitude for the ideals of King.

The theme of this year’s event is “Keeping the Dream Alive,” said Fuller, president of the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance. “We want to thank Mayor William Cooper, our guest speaker from the city of Enterprise and past president of the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance Rev. Dr. Fred Flowers.”

The MLK Ozark Community Mass Choir will perform at the event hosted by Rev. Dr. S.C. Hudson and the Greater Sardis Missionary Baptist Church and organized by the Ozark-Dale County Ministerial Alliance pastors and churches.