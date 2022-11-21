Dale County Schools earn another ‘A’

OZARK — The Dale County School system is —again — the only county school system in Alabama to earn an “A” on the State Department of Education report card released last week. Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker attributes that success to “outstanding support from families and community partners in Dale County.”

Baker oversees the system of seven schools across rural Dale County – Ariton School, Dale County High School, GW Long Elementary School, GW Long High School, Midland City Elementary School, Newton Elementary School, and South Dale Middle School.

“The dedicated employees of Dale County Schools should be credited for the continued success of the school system,” he said. “I am very proud of this accomplishment that is a credit to school personnel, parents and the students.

Baker called the last two school years “challenging,” largely effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Dale County Schools was one of a few school systems that did not close a single school during the two years of the pandemic, Baker said. “I believe the decision to keep schools open during the pandemic was crucial in the area of student achievement.”

Report cards for the 1,340 schools in 145 Alabama School Districts were not issued for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic but pre-pandemic report cards reflected that the Dale County School system was the highest scoring county school system in Alabama.

This year Dale County Schools was ranked the 19th highest scoring school district in the state. “The few districts to outscore the rural Dale County School system were large city systems in North and West Alabama,” Baker said.

The state and federal report card score is based on many pieces of data, Baker said. “All districts are scored on academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rate, progress in English language proficiency, chronic absenteeism and college/career readiness.

For schools without a grade 12, the breakdown of the grade is 40 percent for academic achievement, 40 percent for academic growth, 5 percent for progress in English language proficiency, and 15 percent for lack of chronic absenteeism.

For schools with a grade 12, the breakdown is 20 percent academic achievement, 25 percent for academic growth, 5 percent for progress in English language proficiency, 30 percent for the graduation rate, 10 percent for the college/career ready rate, and 10 percent for the lack of chronic absenteeism.

Baker said the percentage breakdown for Dale County Schools was 14 out of 20 on academic achievement, 25 out of 25 for academic growth, 29 out of 30 for the graduation rate, four out of five a for progress in English language proficiency, nine out of 10 for lack of chronic absenteeism and 10 out 10 for college/career read rate.

Individual schools from the district scored exceptionally well within the school system. Ariton School, named a state Science of Reading Spotlight School, and GW Long High School both scored a 93 making them two of the highest scoring schools with a grade 12 in the state. Newton Elementary School, recent recipient of the National Blue Ribbon School, also scored high with a 92.

“Dale County School system stakeholders raise the bar each year to push our students and teachers to increase our level of achievement, Baker said. “As the superintendent, a parent, and as an alumnus of Dale County Schools, it makes me proud to say that we have one of, if not the best, academic school systems in the region.”