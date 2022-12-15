Dale County Sheriff’s Office to hold checkpoint New Year’s Eve

OZARK — The Dale County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI Checkpoint within Dale County on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Sheriff’s Office is partnering with SpectraCare Health Systems to disperse informational materials during the DUI checkpoint to remind all drivers about the consequences of driving under the influence and the dangers of underage drinking.

According to countyhealthrankings.org, the Alabama state average for impaired driving deaths in 2022 was 27 percent, thanks to partnerships such as these.

The primary purpose of a checkpoint is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. During the checkpoint, officers will look for signs that drivers are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office and SpectraCare Health Systems are committed to keeping Dale County's youth and the traveling public safe and remind the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving or “operating heavy machinery,” which includes driving a car.

If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive, please plan on staying off the roads, SpectraCare officials say.