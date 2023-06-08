OZARK-A Dale County Sheriff Deputy received national recognition Thursday for “outstanding public service” in connection with her “relentless” efforts to keep the public informed about registered sex offenders in the area.

Flanked by Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Alabama Sheriff’s Association President Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver, Dale County Jail Supervisor and Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act officer Heidi DeRidder was presented the national award for Excellence in Managing Sex Offender Registry by Watch System’s President Mike Cormaci at the DCSO office in Ozark.

There are 173 registered sex offenders in Dale County and the sheriff’s office is charged with managing, tracking, and verifying information on each of them and for informing the public about the location of each of them, said Bynum, calling DeRidder “relentless” in her pursuit of accurate, timely, and thorough information.

“It takes a team effort and special people like Heidi to ensure that sex offender registration data is kept timely and accurate in the interest of public safety,” Bynum said. “If I had to describe her in a word, it’s ‘relentless.’

“In addition to her daily work managing registered sex offenders, she has gone above and beyond to promote the free family safety app which allows citizens to search for registered sex offenders near them or their family,” Bynum said. “Her initiative to reach out to local school principals and board of education to educate them on this free safety tool is just another way she helps to keep our community safe.”

Cormaci said he nominated DeRidder for the award that has only been presented to 50 people out of 15,000 Offender Watch users from more than 4,000 agencies in the past four years for “exceptional efforts in data accuracy, completeness, and the timeliness of managing sex offenders residing within the jurisdiction. She is the first in Alabama to receive the award, said Oliver.

“She has implemented policies and procedures well above the ordinary minimal requirements set forth by state law to ensure the law enforcement community and citizens are made aware of offender movements, status changes and risks,” Cormaci said. “She has exceeded the highest levels of public safety, adhering to the vows she took to become a member of the DCSO.”

Cormaci said he nominated DeRidder for the award after one of his employees told him about the DCSO Deputy who called the Watch Systems office to ask how she could better provide information to her school districts in an effort to better help protect children and their families. “After five minutes with Heidi on the phone I nominated her for one of our national certificates of merit, he said, calling DeRidder a “unique and dedicated employee who thinks outside of the box.

“In law enforcement we are often reactionary and it is exceptional to find someone so proactive to meet not just the letter of the law but the spirit of the law,” he said about DeRidder’s dissemination of information about the Watch System’s Family Safety app to parents and guardians of school age children through her dialogues with school officials. “If one of the 90,000 registered sex offender in our network contacts your child using text messages, email, or phone calls — or if your child is near an offender’s home — you’ll be alerted,” he said.

DeRidder said that before implementation of the Offender Watch system in Dale County, a registration process that now takes 30 minutes took up to three weeks to complete. “We are extremely proud of Heidi for being honored. She is relentless in what she does,” said Bynum. “If her efforts help only one person be protected from harm, they are worth their weight in gold.”