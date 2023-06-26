OZARK-A Dale County Assistant District Attorney has been named the Alabama District Attorney Association’s ADA of the Year.

Daniel Emmett Massey IV was awarded the Larry E. Smith Award for outstanding service at the Alabama District Attorneys Association Conference held last week at Orange Beach.

Massey was nominated for the honor by 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall. “It was very humbling to be nominated by two great men,” Massey said.

“Emmett is a talented prosecutor but more importantly, the kind of person the citizens should want representing the State of Alabama. Emmett is very deserving of this recognition,” said Adams.

“Emmett has worked in my office for the last six years. He is passionate, dedicated and devoted to the pursuit of justice for victims of crimes.”

Massey, from the Bibb County town of Marvel, graduated valedictorian from West Blockton High School in 2002 and graduated senior elite and first in his department at the University of Montevallo in 2007 while majoring in political science and minoring in accounting. Massey was on the dean’s list at Jones School of Law and after graduating went to work for the 22nd Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney, primarily as the Drug Task Force Prosecutor for almost seven years.

In this capacity, Massey served on the Drug Task Force Board, the Multi-Disciplinary Team designated against Child and Sexual Abuse and the Multi-Agency Police Body Camera Review Board. Massey “cut his teeth” as a trial attorney by handling some of the largest civil forfeiture and drug trafficking cases in Covington County history.

“He pursues the justice for victims of crime with strong Christian values and an ability to treat all people with deserved respect. We are a small circuit so Emmett handles everything from traffic cases to homicide cases,” Adams said.

“I have seen his dedication over these years but a recent high profile case solidified what I already know about him,” Adams said, referring to the recent conviction and life sentencing of Coley McCraney in connection with a cold case double homicide that had occurred some 24 years before in Ozark.

During the two-week criminal trial at the Ozark Courthouse, Massey worked Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas prosecuting the case. “As someone who has had the privilege to work directly with Mr. Massey, I know him to be a highly capable advocate with a passion for public service,” said Marshall in his nomination. “Emmett Massey is exactly the type and quality of individual we need to serve as a prosecutor in our communities.

“It was through his work in that office that I have had the privilege to serve alongside him,” Marshall said. “Emmett was also a valuable and dedicated member of the team. He was thorough in his preparation, skilled in courtroom advocacy and empathetic in his interaction with victims.

“While we were grateful and pleased to receive a just verdict for the impacted families, I was personally gratified to serve on a prosecution team with such a dedicated and capable public servant,” Marshall said. “Having worked alongside Emmett so closely for the last seven months, I also grew to understand the quality of his character. He is a man who is highly ethical, embodies a servant leader and is willing to go above and beyond to fulfill the role of Assistant District Attorney.

“I also know him to be a loving husband, doting father, and a man of deep faith, devoting a majority of his free time to his family and his work as a youth pastor (at Geneva Baptist Church),” Marshall said. “Simply put, while he is an outstanding prosecutor, he is a better person.”

"Emmett exemplifies the qualities we all expect in a career prosecutor," said Barry Matson, Executive Director of the Office of Prosecution Services and the Alabama District Attorneys Association. "He's a good man who fights for justice, the community and victims of crime with fairness and faith as his standard. And Kirke Adams is a leader among our state district attorneys and runs an exceptional office of dedicated professionals."