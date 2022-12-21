Dale Medical teams with Ozark to demolish old library

OZARK — The Dale Medical Center Board of Directors will pay half the $38,275 cost of removing and disposal of asbestos in the old Ozark-Dale County Library building in exchange for a deed to the city-owned property on which the soon-to-be-demolished building sits.

The Ozark City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to donate the 416 James St. property located near the hospital to the hospital and to accept the hospital’s offer to pay 50 percent of the abatement cost.

The city council vote came one week after the Dale County Commission declined to act on Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship’s request for assistance with the abatement cost and permission for the city to dump the debris in the Dale County landfill free of charge after the city demolished the building.

At Dec. 13 commission work session, Dale County Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon read Blankenship’s request and asked for discussion from fellow commissioners. Dale County Commissioner Frankie Wilson said that according to the original agreement between the county and city when the library was first built, the sole ownership of the building reverted back to the city if the library vacated the former building on James Street.

At that commission meeting, Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger made a motion in support of Blankenship’s request but the motion died for lack of a second. “The next day I reached out to Dale Medical Center Administrator Vernon Johnson and asked him if his board would consider working with us on this project,” Blankenship said. “The commission has since reached out to me saying that they will put the issue of allowing us to dump the debris in the county landfill free of charge on the agenda on their first meeting in January.

“That would save us money, not only in tipping fees but in driving distance,” Blankenship said.

The Dale County Landfill has been “mothballed” since 2015 after the commission heard a report from a consultant who outlined options for the landfill which at the time was losing money. “Mothballing” is a status between operating and actually closing a landfill, which can be cost prohibitive. The only other landfill in Dale County is in Midland City and owned by a private company.

The Ozark Dale County Public Library recently held a grand opening at its new location on North Union Avenue. “Once the city of Ozark performed a thorough inspection of the (former library) building, it was determined that it would not be cost effective to maintain it,” Blankenship said in his letter to the commission requesting half the abatement cost and permission for the city to dump the debris in the county landfill.