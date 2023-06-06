OZARK-An opportunity to celebrate the rich musical and theater history of Dale County is set for June 17 at the historic Holman House on Broad Street in Ozark.

Billed as “A Delightful Gathering,” the Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dale County Performing Arts Council event will honor the 11 musical and theater greats depicted on the music and theater mural painted by Dothan muralist Wes Hardin on the brick wall across from First Ozark United Methodist Church on Broad Street in downtown Ozark.

“Celebrating Ozark's hometown heroes, historic places, and colorful history,” is the purpose of the city’s mural program, said Ozark Mayor Mark Blankenship, who initiated the program in the Heart of the Wiregrass. “The goal of the murals is to highlight the multitude of talented people and unique places that make Ozark great.”

The first mural commissioned by the Ozark Mural Program is located at 100 North Merrick Ave. in Ozark. The 82 feet long and 26 feet high mural features football legend and Ozark native Wilbur Jackson, who in 1969 made history at the University of Alabama when he became the first African-American football player to sign a full athletic scholarship with the Crimson Tide. Jackson was captain of the 1973 UA Nation Championship Team. In 1974, he was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and voted Rookie of the Year. He ended his career in the NFL in 1982 with the Washington Redskins winning Super Bowl XVII. An Alabama Sports Hall of Fame inductee, Jackson returned to his hometown after retiring. “Ozark considers Wilbur Jackson to be our own Hometown Hero,” said Blankenship, who is quick to point out that no tax money has been used to create the visual histories. Each has been funded through fundraisers, donations from private individuals and local companies, and grants from the Alabama Power Foundation and the Alabama Council on the Arts.

The second mural, completed in 2022, depicts some of the Dale Countians who have excelled in music and/or theater and features Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues Hall of Fame inductee; Lew Houston Childree, steel guitarist; Judge Jackson, Sacred Harp musician; Gordon Dodson, Steel Guitar Hall of Fame’s Bill Simmons Horizon Award winner; Dewey Williams, Sacred Harp musician; Margie Benson, award winning theater teacher, producer and artistic director; Julian Tharpe, International Steel Guitar Hall of Fame inductee; Dr. John H. “Pete” Mosley, musician, band director and educator; David Bolich, trombonist, band director and educator; Jo Johnson, composer of the branch songs for the Army Aviation Branch, Corps of Engineers and Chemical Corps; and, Rickey Shirley, choral and musical director and educator.

Jenny Lambert is president of the Dale County Performing Arts Council and an organizer of the upcoming event at the Holman House. The purpose of the fundraiser is to benefit the historic Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, located on East College Street here, she said. “Dale County has such a rich history in the theater and music field,” Lambert said. “An opportunity to highlight those on the music and theater mural while raising funds for the building that provides performing arts opportunities for all school ages children from all the schools in Dale County as well as community theater performances for adults, is a win-win.”

The Flowers building was originally built as an elementary school and now serves as performing arts center. Longtime DCPAC Artistic Director Margie Benson calls each event she directs at the Flowers Center a “production with a purpose” and that purpose is to raise funds to preserve the historic school that now belongs to the Dale County Performing Arts Council.

For instance, Benson said, Pea River Electric Cooperative recently donated $10,000 which was used to purchase a much-needed new sound system center. The theater production, “Nun Sense” was intended to be a fundraiser for the new sound system but soon after final curtain fall, Benson learned that the funds generated would instead need to be used for operating expenses. Benson calls the Pea River donation “truly a God-thing.”

For years high school plays were performed at Carroll High School before moving briefly to the now-defunct Brackin Theater, which had been located around the square downtown. When that proved not feasible, Benson said she reached out for ideas. The late Bob Crosby suggested looking at the abandoned Emma P. Flowers School Auditorium, located near the Ozark Civic Center, which was still standing after parts of the old elementary school were torn down. Then-Ozark City Schools Superintendent Dr. Pete Mosley, then-Carroll High School Principal Larry Hicks, Ada Christian, Jim Rudd, and Carol Caffey worked with Crosby, forming an exploratory group that ultimately decided the old school would be “our” new theater, and they began planning what would become the Flowers Center, Benson said.

The group had less than a year if “Hello Dolly” was to be performed in the new building. They were told they needed $300,000 to start. This amount didn’t include seats, sound systems, backdrops, costumes, fees, or anything to do with the actual performances. The group was unfazed by this daunting task and set out to make the Flowers Center a reality, Benson added.

“By April of 1986, all of the money had been raised, all of the hard work had been put in, and the doors to the new Flowers Center for the Performing Arts opened to sellout performances for ‘Hello Dolly,’” Benson said. “It was a proud day not only for Carroll High School, but for the city of Ozark. The young people of Ozark finally had a remarkable home in which to showcase their talents.” Benson estimates that some 3,400 students have participated in the theater program since its inception.

Ozark attorney Nicky Bull started the new nonprofit Dale County Performing Arts Council in 2012. Hundreds of volunteers have made Flowers a reality, Benson said. "If you were involved in any of the Carroll High School musical productions from the early 1980s through the late 1990s, you are aware of the hard work and commitment that made these shows rise above the standard of simple high school plays to sold-out, impressively performed productions."

To donate to the DCPAC, send a check to the Dale County Performing Arts Center, P.O. Box 1161, Ozark, 36331.

Those interested in more information about “The Delightful Gathering,” can call the Ozark Chamber Office at (334) 774-9321.