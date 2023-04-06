OZARK — Schools in Dale County’s and the city of Ozark’s school systems are among the 122 schools in Alabama that have received 2023 Purple Star School designation, according to an announcement from the state department of education Thursday.

Thursday’s announcement means that all schools in the Dale County and Ozark City Schools are now recognized as Purple Star Schools in the two-year-old state department of education program that recognizes schools that show a major commitment to students and families connected to our nation’s military.

“As military families relocate to a new community and student’s transition between schools, the students are often faced with unique challenges,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric G. Mackey Thursday. “Adapting to a new school, along with varying course offerings, schedules, and graduation requirements can be stressful.

The 2023 Purple Star Schools in Dale County are Ariton High School, Dale County High School, George W. Long Elementary School, George W. Long High School, Midland City Elementary School and Newton Elementary School. South Dale Middle School and Ariton Elementary School were named to the inaugural Purple Star list last year.

“We are so excited that all of our schools are designated Purple Star Schools now,” said Dale County Schools Superintendent Ben Baker. “It’s a status given to us by the state department of education for our ability to make the transition for military families easier and providing them support.

“Dale County is home to Fort Rucker,” Baker said. “A lot of our students have parents who serve our nation through Fort Rucker and we’re proud of that and proud to be able to support them.”

In Ozark, Lisenby Primary School and Mixon Intermediate School received the Purple Star designation this year. Carroll High School and D.A. Smith Middle School in Ozark were named to the inaugural Purple Star list.

“I think I speak for many in the community when I say that few things are more important than our relationship with Fort Rucker,” said Ozark City Schools Superintendent Reeivice Girtman Thursday. “With two of our school on the inaugural Purple Star Schools list, we were excited but we knew we had more work to do, so with the addition of our two elementary schools, we now have all four of the schools in our system recognized as Purple Star Schools in support of our military families.

“This means a tremendous amount to our system. Our board believes in supporting military children and so does our community,” Girtman said. “We are working very hard to strengthen our relationship with the leadership of Fort Rucker and I think that is shown by an increased attendance of students from Fort Rucker in Ozark City Schools in recent years.

“We want to continue to showcase all the wonderful things we have in our Ozark City School,” Girtman said. “Not only do we believe in supporting military children, we believe in supporting all children.”

The Purple Star Program, established by the state legislature with the passage of Act 2021-7, recognizes the efforts of the K-12 schools in the state that are committed and supportive of military students, and their families, as they transition to new homes and schools, Mackey said. “We want to ensure every student who moves to Alabama is given every opportunity for academic growth and achievement – and the Purple Star School Program helps families identify military-friendly schools and helps the schools become more prepared to address to the challenges facing these students.”