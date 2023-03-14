OZARK-The appointment of three Dale County representatives to the Southern Alabama Regional Council on Aging was tabled for a second time Tuesday after Commission Chairman Steve McKinnon could not get the names he presented to the commission to move forward for a vote.

McKinnon’s request for a motion appointing Midland City Mayor Cynthia Gary, Bruce Grantham, and Sabre Parker Branch to the SARCOA board was met with silence for several seconds before the commission voted to approve Commissioner Frankie Wilson’s alternate motion that the appointments be tabled until the next meeting.

At the Feb. 28 meeting, the matter was tabled after the commissioners changed one of three names listed on the written agenda. Another nominee who was present at the meeting, told commissioners that she declined to serve on a board with the person the commission had just added to the list. Named on the written commission meeting agenda as SARCOA Board appointees were Gary, Grantham, and Jereme Creamer. During the work session immediately preceding the voting meeting, McKinnon told the commissioners that they had been advised by SARCOA that Gary, as mayor of Midland City, and Creamer, an employee of Midland City, could not serve concurrently on the SARCOA board. At that point, former Midland City Mayor Joanne Grimsley was named to replace Creamer as the third Dale County appointee to the SARCOA board.

“Mr. Chairman, may I interrupt?” Gary asked as McKinnon when he called for a motion on the revised SARCOA Board appointments Feb. 28. “I withdraw my name,” she said. “I will not be on a board with her.”

McKinnon then called for the agenda item to be tabled.

On Tuesday Grimsley addressed the commission. “I have been an active member of the SARCOA Board of Directors since September 2000. During that time I have served, I have carried out our mission and supported the elderly in so many ways I can’t count,” she said. Turning to Gary, who was among the meeting attendee, Grimsley asked, “Mayor Gary, I would like to know what the real deal is? Why won’t you serve along side of me?”

“I just do not want to be on the board with you,” Gary replied. “That is all. I was told by Mr. (Mark) Culver (SARCOA board chairman) that he wanted me on the board.”

“Could it be that I supported a county commissioner in the race against your husband and my candidate won?” Grimsley asked Gary. “Your personal reasons do not diminish or erase my 17 years on the SARCOA board of directors or the work I do, have done and am still doing in the community and in the Wiregrass area for the elderly. I have lived in Midland City over 52 years and from the moment I got married and moved here, I have been a stable member of this community.”

Grimsley gave the commissioners a list of her public service that included serving as mayor of Midland City from 2016 until 2020, employment with the town for 27 years as assistant city clerk, serving as a Grade 11 Certified Water Operator for 24 years, and a certified County Clerk Magistrate.

In addition to serving as a SARCOA board member, Grimsley said she also served as a SARCOA executive board member, an OCAP board member, a member of the Senior RX Advisory Council for District 7, is a supporter of the Wiregrass Food Bank and a member of the Flowers Hospital Senior Circle.

‘Mr. Chairman, on Feb. 23, I sent you an email requesting that Ms. Joanne Grimsley’s name be added to the agenda to be put forward to a vote for her reappointment to the SARCOA board,” Dale County Commissioner Adam Enfinger said. “On Feb. 28 I was told that Ms. Joanne Grimsley’s name was being placed back up for a vote to the SARCOA board. At the commission meeting, the mayor of Midland City asked that her name be removed from consideration to the SARCOA board and that she would not serve with Ms. Grimsley. Today we’ve got the mayor’s name back on the agenda with two other names that are not Ms. Grimsley’s.

“I’m asking for clarification on why those two other names got put on there,” Enfinger said. “First of all, one of the people, I don’t even know who they are so I think to vote on them would be an injustice to the board.”

“My only conversation about this has been with the chairman of the SARCOA board,” McKinnon replied. “And he approved the two names we put on here today.”

“You told me that you had talked to Mark Culver about (Grimsley) and that he told you she had done a good job and that she would be a good person to reappoint to that board,” Enfinger said. “You’re wanting to take somebody who has been on that board 17 years and remove them from the board?”

“I’m not trying to remove anybody,” McKinnon replied. “I’m doing what I have been advised by the chairman of SARCOA. I called him two days ago and he approved these nominations.”

“But at the end of the day, the commissioners make the appointment to this board and I would ask today that the commissioners reappoint Ms. Joanne Grimsley to this board,” Enfinger said.

When McKinnon called for a motion to nominate Gary, Grantham, and Branch, no commissioner verbally responded but Commissioner Donald Grantham shook his head no. Wilson then suggested tabling the appointments and the other commissioners agreed.

Three hours after the commission meeting, media members present at the commission meeting were emailed a copy of a Jan. 26 letter Culver send to the commission chairman in which Culver outlined the procedure for county appointments to the SARCOA board. "Just to clarify, there was no recommendation from SARCOA in the letter dated 01/26/23. In the meeting it was stated that SARCOA had recommended Ms. Grimsley," wrote the county administrator in the email sent "per the chairman."

The Dale County Commission meets the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the Dale County Government Building in Ozark. A work session begins at 10 a.m. and is followed immediately by a voting meeting. Both meetings are open to the public.