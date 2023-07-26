OZARK-A Level Plains man is in Dale County Jail charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Newton Sunday.

Willie James Biggham Jr., 54, is charged in connection with the shooting that occurred on Waterford Road in Newton, according to Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum.

Bynum said that on Sunday Ozark-Dale County E911 received a call to Waterford Road. DCSO Deputies, along with Newton and Midland City police officers, arrived at the scene and discovered a female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Ozark EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where she was stabilized and later flown to a Birmingham hospital where she remains in critical condition, Bynum said.

"Tuesday, with the assistance of the Level Plains Police Department, we arrested Willie James Biggham Jr. for the charge of attempted murder," Bynum said. "Based on preliminary information in this investigation we believe this incident may have occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday and that the victim and suspect may have travelled together from the Level Plains or Daleville area.

"We ask the public to contact us if they saw any suspicious activity on Waterford Road during that time or if they have any additional information on this case to please contact us," Bynum said. "You can leave a tip and remain anonymous by visiting our crime tip section on www.daleso.com

Bynum thanked the Newton, Level Plains, and Ozark police departments for their continued support in this investigation.