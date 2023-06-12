OZARK-Skipperville native and World War I Gold Star soldier 1st Lt. Peyton Van Dorn Deese, who died in France in 1918 at the age of 29, was commemorated Monday with the naming of the Ozark-Dale County Library Genealogy Room in his honor.

“As we sit here today, 105 years later, there are numerous ways Peyton’s life—and the life of other Gold Star soldiers—continues to be an inspiration,” Deese’s great-great niece Andress Blackwell told family, friends, and members of the Friends of the Library gathered for the dedication ceremony, during which a portrait of Deese painted by local artist Sara Dunn was unveiled by Blackwell and her mother, Berta, Deese’s great niece.

Deese was born in 1891 to Sidney and Margaret Deese in Skipperville, in a log cabin that now is located at Landmark Park in Dothan. Described as studious, Deese attended the Baptist Collegiate Institute in Newton and Troy State Normal College, where he was captain of the football team.

He joined the 4th Alabama National Guard on May 12, 1911. He served with Company G, 4th Alabama during the Punitive Expedition on the Mexican border and with the 167th Infantry, 42nd “Rainbow” Division in France.

He sustained gunshot wounds during the second Battle of the Marne on July 28, 1918 but continued to lead his platoon forward until he reached the enemy, capturing prisoners and machine guns which he defended until allied support arrived. He received the Distinguished Service Cross for his bravery in battle.

Deese died Sept. 7, 1918 at Base Hospital No. 34, Nantes, France but was reinterred and laid to rest in Morning View Cemetery Ozark on Oct. 17, 1920. He is memorialized at the Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham, the Dale Veterans Memorial Marker at the Dale County Courthouse in Ozark and the Pea River Veterans Memorial Bridge near Ariton.

Deese’s great-great niece said that in May 2014 her mother attended a ceremony at then-Fort Rucker to honor fallen soldiers. The keynote speaker, the French Liaison Officer, spoke of his country’s gratitude for American Armed Forces during World War I. “That struck a chord in mother and upon returning home she immediately went on the search for a letter she remembered her grandfather, Judge Frank Deese, had written her when she was a young girl.”

The letter detailed her grandfather’s numerous siblings, but it was Peyton Van Dorn Deese’s story that caught her mother’s eye, Blackwell said. “She began researching Peyton and was immediately bitten by the genealogy bug.

The result of that research was “Gold Star Solders of the Great War from Dale County,” written by Berta Blackwell, Donna Snell, and the late Kay Kingsley honoring 56 WW I Gold Star soldiers from Dale County. “Now almost 10 years and three books written about Gold Star soldiers of Dale County later, we commemorate the life of one of those Gold Star soldiers, my mother’s great uncle,” said Blackwell.

“I encourage each of us to remember how events from World War I have materially impacted our lives today,” Blackwell said. “Yes, the fallen soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice but I also like to think about these solders as having invested their lives in their country, fighting and dying for our freedom, but also ultimately investing in humanity.

“I hope 1st Lt. Peyton Van Dorn Deese’s life has inspired each of you as much as his life has inspired our family,” Blackwell said. “I am inspired by thinking about how we can invest our lives, how we can do our bit and show up with grit and determination.

“I love the term ‘grit’ when referring to courage and strength of character,” Blackwell said. “I think we now may know exactly where that term originated.”