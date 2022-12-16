Daleville BOE starts superintendent search

DALEVILLE — A search for the next superintendent of Daleville City School began Wednesday after the Daleville Board of Education approved a “Superintendent Vacancy Timeline,” and authorized DBOE Attorney James Tarbox to proceed with the process that is expected to take some 60 days.

Daleville High School Principal Josh Robertson has been serving as interim superintendent of the three-school system since being unanimously appointed by the DBOE in early November, one week after Dr. Lisa Stamps announced her resignation.

At Wednesday’s school board meeting, Tarbox outlined several scenario options for the board members who voted to move ahead with the process without delay.

At a special called meeting set for Jan. 4, 2023, the board will be able to review and approve the vacancy announcement and application and if approved, it will take several business days to prepare for publication, Tarbox said. “Pursuant to state law, the position must be posted for at least 30 days, which is expected to begin Jan. 9.

Any resumes and applications will be mailed or hand-delivered to the board attorney. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the 30th day of the position being posted in order to be considered, Tarbox said.

Within five to 10 days after the application deadline, the school board members will individually review the applications at the board attorney’s office and rank their individual top choices.

At the DBOE meeting Feb. 22, 2023, the board is expected to discuss the hiring plan going forward and how many interviews it chooses to hold.

Tarbox said that the board could possibly name the new superintendent at the March 15, 2023, DBOE meeting.

In other business, the board approved the resignation of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Petty, who served as a Daleville High School JROTC instructor. The board also approved the hiring of Jacqueline Ardis, as a child nutrition program worker; Jamie Peters, as a Daleville Middle School English teacher; and Staff Sgt. Rodney Lewis as an assistant JROTC instructor at DHS.